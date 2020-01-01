GRANGEVILLE – Helping a new generation of farmers take root is the goal of a University of Idaho Extension workshop series, “Starting Your Sustainable Small Farm in Idaho.” The workshop series will include three all-day in-class sessions, a wrap-up event and a farm tour.
The all-day Saturday sessions are scheduled for Jan. 18, Feb. 22 and March 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each day, in Grangeville. The wrap-up event, potluck and farm tour dates will be determined with class member input. An introductory webinar (online) will be presented on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 10.
This Cultivating Success course helps participants explore the unique challenges associated with starting up and successfully running a farm or food business. This course also offers an opportunity to build a community network with local growers, organizations, and university specialists with expertise in direct marketing, value-added processing, production planning, agronomy and livestock production.
The series is open to the public. Students will learn about assessing goals and resources, evaluating crop and livestock options, completing a whole-farm plan, exploring farming and ranching systems, and consulting with experienced farmers.
Course fee is $115 for one registrant, $35 for additional adult registrations and $5 for additional youth registrants. Some partial scholarships are available.
For information, contact the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311 or khart@uidaho.edu .
Information and registration instructions are available online at https://www.cultivatingsuccess.org/whole-farm-planning. U of I Extension faculty in Caldwell, Cascade, Grangeville, Driggs, and Weiser will organize local sessions.
