Young Cattle Producers’ Conference builds next generation of beef leaders

LEWISTON – The third annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer’s Conference (YCC) was recently held in Lewiston and the surrounding area. Nineteen emerging beef leaders, younger than 40, successfully completed the intensive three-day program, which was presented by University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Cattle Association.
The conference kicked off with an overview of the beef industry in Idaho. The opening session titled “The Beef Cattle Industry in Idaho”, featured speakers that discussed all aspects of the industry, including Bronc May and Brian Harris with Simplot Feeders and Simplot Western Stockmen’s that gave an overview of the packing and feedlot sectors. Bryan Anderson with JBB/AL Herefords and Red Angus presented information on the purebred cattle sector of the industry and this was followed by Carmen Willmore and Meranda Small, University of Idaho Extension Educators who talked about the cow-calf and stocker industries in the state.
Sarah Baker, with University of Idaho Extension, gave a meat cutting demonstration next, showcasing the Beef Alternative Merchandising Program. She explained how this innovative program generates new cuts from larger subprimals to provide consumers with leaner and higher yielding portions. Baker also discussed how to quality and yield grade beef carcasses and stressed the importance of emphasizing end-product quality as a beef producer.
Following the opening session, a marketing panel consisting of speakers from a variety of marketing channels in the Pacific Northwest including Clay Bickford, Lewiston Livestock Auction, as well as Drew Mosman who has developed his own direct niche marketing program, and Maddee Moore with Endovac Beef. Panelists discussed ways to market cattle, how to capture the best value for them, and encouraged the young producers to not just “sell” their cattle, but to “market” them.
The next morning, participants were up bright and early for the second general session that focused on “Current Issues Facing Young Producers.” Cody Hendrix with Northwest Farm Credit Services presented how to finance a cattle operation, followed by Ben Eborn, agricultural economist with University of Idaho Extension, who discussed risk management tools that are available for cattle producers, and how to use them.
The session was wrapped up by Gretchen Hyde with the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission, who talked about the projects being conducted at the IRRC and the importance of communicating to the public how rangelands are being properly managed.
Following the morning session, participants boarded vans to embark on a tour of the beef cattle industry in the Lewiston, Moscow area. The first stop was at the Camas Prairie Angus Ranch Lewiston division where Bob and Ruby Rylaarsdam, owners, greeted the group and talked about their operation, how they manage and market their cattle, different forages they grow and gave the young producers some valuable recommendations on how to be successful in the beef cattle industry.
The second stop on the tour was the Agriculture Biotech Laboratory on the campus of the University of Idaho. Drs. Gordan and Brenda Murdoch provided a tour of the facilities and discussed the importance of DNA technology and how it is used in the industry. Participants were then able to extract DNA from a sample collected earlier in the week.
The next stop on the tour was at the University of Idaho Beef Unit, where manager and YCC graduate Zane Garner provided an overview of the U of I registered Charolais herd, his management, marketing and grazing program and visited graduate students that were working with live cattle on developing the technology for virtual fences.
The final stop on the tour was at the University of Idaho Vandal Brand Meats Lab. Dr. Matt Doumit and staff and students at the lab gave a tour of the facilities and then Dr. Doumit gave a demonstration on how to quality and yield grade a beef carcass and then provided a meat cutting demonstration on a wholesale beef cut.
The next morning, Cameron Mulrony, Idaho Cattle Association Executive Vice President and Dawn Anderson, Idaho Cattle Association, president-elect, talked about the importance of their organization to the beef cattle industry in Idaho and the importance of being involved in industry organizations at the state and local level. Jim Church, YCC chair and University of Idaho Extension Educator, presented a workshop on using Expected Progeny Differences (EPD’s) to select replacement bulls and heifers. Participants were taught what EPD’s are and how to use them. The producers were then divided into groups and were given scenarios and had to select bulls using EPD data.
The YCC program concluded just before noon with a graduation ceremony, where each member was recognized with a graduation certificate.
The goal of the Idaho YCC is to provide young cattle producers an opportunity to receive in-depth education on the cattle industry in Idaho. The program is offered annually to young producers between the age of 18 and 40. Participants apply to attend the conference and are then selected by the planning committee. Space is limited to approximately 20 participants.
There is no cost to attend, thanks to sponsor support. The 2019 YCC Platinum sponsors were: Endovac Beef; Merck Animal Health; Northwest Farm Credit Services; Magic Valley Cattle Association; Bayer Animal Health; Simplot Western Stockmen’s and Simplot Livestock Company. Gold sponsors included the Idaho Angus Association; the Idaho Beef Council and Agri Beef. Silver Sponsors were Pristine Springs Angus – Curtis and Amber Gay; and Multmin USA. Bronze Sponsors were Idaho Ag Credit.
SIDEBAR 1
If you are interested in participating or know someone who would benefit from this outstanding educational opportunity, contact Jim Church, University of Idaho Extension at 208-983-2667 or jchurch@uidaho.edu. Planning efforts are under way for the 2020 program and the committee is currently seeking sponsorships. Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels are available. There is also an opportunity to sponsor individual attendees. If you are interested in donating to the Idaho YCC, contact Jim Church or Jesse Brown.
SIDEBAR 2
The Idaho YCC is a direct result of a desire by the beef cattle industry in Idaho to provide an in-depth training opportunity for beginning cattle producers in the state. This conference is a partnership with the Idaho Cattle Association, the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and University of Idaho Extension. The Idaho YCC was put together by a conference planning committee made up of representatives from the beef cattle industry, allied industry, and University of Idaho Extension. Committee members include Jesse Brown, Maddee Moore, Sara Somsen-Fowler, Bryan Anderson, Tianna Fife, Meranda Small, Sarah Baker, Carmen Willmore, Benton Glaze, and Jim Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.