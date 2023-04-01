Have you ever wondered how to pass on your farm or ranch to the next generation? The State of Idaho now has a free, online program to help you plan that.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s (ISDA) Idaho Farm and Ranch Center recently announced its new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations, and create a transfer management plan.
“As a state agency, we want to provide actionable tools to help producers move their operations to the next generation,” said Celia Gould, ISDA Director. “We are proud to be providing the Succession Planning Course to help keep family farms and ranches in Idaho.”
The course was created to help Idaho farmers and ranchers start conversations about transitioning operations through a simple and convenient experience. According to Gould, the online course is a first-of-its-kind tool to help agricultural families with succession planning. It is a self-guided and dynamic online learning tool.
The tool is divided up into three different lessons: getting started, understanding family and operation goals, and making decisions and executing plans. The lessons were created by compiling a variety of national, state, and regional succession planning resources. The creation of the course was collaborative and drew on the expertise of multiple individuals and organizations. One of the benefits of this course is that it will be updated by the Farm and Ranch Center as new resources become available.
The new resource is free and available to all farm or ranch operations. Learn more and get started with the Succession Planning Course at https://agri.idaho.gov/farmcenter/successioncourse/.
The Idaho Farm and Ranch Center is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and according to Gould, its mission is to collaborate with partners to promote resources and organize efforts that help farmers and ranchers cultivate a viable and resilient agricultural industry.
