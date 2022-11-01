RIGGINS — Riggins has found a highly motivated volunteer, Kathy Farnsworth, to run and maintain our local can recycling program which helps fund the Riggins EMS/first responders. Remember there is a fenced-in “aluminum cans only” corral behind the Riggins City Hall. Take your aluminum cans – no garbage in them, no aluminum foil – there for recycling. Kathy will organize cans, remove garbage from cans (hopefully none), and place cans in bags for transport. Thank you, Kathy, you are an amazing, helpful new resident of the Salmon River Canyon. Kathy also volunteers at the community lunch each Tuesday, as well as helping with other community events.

