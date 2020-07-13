The 2019 Crime in Idaho Report is available on the interactive Crime Dashboard. Go online at https://nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Highway 95 blocked by rock fall into at least the middle of next week
- Gage Frizzell, 21, Kooskia
- Significant slide movement results in closure of US95 Pollock detour
- Despite pandemic concerns, Border Days crowds show up for fun
- ITD removing loose rock above closed area today to open U.S. Highway 95 to traffic tomorrow
- Idaho County population growth exceeded housing units increase, according to Census
- US95 remains closed at Pollock, uncertain when to reopen; advisory to not use French Creek Road as detour
- Pollock slide remains closed today; locals-only detour being looked into
- Thomas (Mike) Michael Wren, 75, Grangeville
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
Images
Videos
Commented
- Rainbow Family gathering settles outside Lucile (2)
- Rainbow Family gathering now at 500; area closure order issued to protect resources, public safety (1)
- Editorial: Seattle’s debacle justifies need for Second Amendment (1)
- James Jeff “JD” Mager, 61, Scottsdale, Ariz (1)
- Forest Service, local agencies preparing to manage crowds anticipated with Rainbow Family gathering outside Riggins (1)
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.