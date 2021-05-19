BOISE — Grangeville High School teacher Naomi Finnegan is one of six Idaho math and science teachers who has been named as the 2021 state finalists for the national Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra recently announced.
These secondary-school teachers were selected by a panel of mathematics and science education experts. Their applications will now be sent to the National Science Foundation, competing to become Idaho’s national awardees — one in math and one in science.
National awardees receive a certificate signed by the president, recognition events and professional development opportunities, and will also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
Winners are expected to be announced this spring or summer.
