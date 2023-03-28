Once mud season ends, wildfire season will begin. Two free community programs are offered to help people prepare. The first event is offered by the Friends of Kooskia Library on Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Kooskia Community Center. The session is designed to provide property owners with practical information about actions they can take to reduce wildfire risk to their property. Erica Jansen of Idaho Firewise will explain how to create defensible space around your home. Sandi Paul of Idaho County Fire Mitigation will explain fuel reduction and preventive actions.
On Saturday, April 15, University of Idaho extension is planning the program with Idaho Firewise, Idaho Department of Lands, Kamiah Fire Rescue, Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service. The program will provide a chance for rural landowners to learn how to lessen their risk by modifying houses and landscapes. Seating is limited. Sign up by Monday, April 10, with Audra Cochrane, Lewis County’s extension educator. Call 208-937-2311 or email audrac@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.