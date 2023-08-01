Daniel Patrick has a history of setting things on fire. Among the residents of the small town of Ferdinand, his dangerous obsession has even earned him a nickname – Firebug. It isn’t until a strange, winter wind blows into Ferdinand that perhaps Daniel’s impulse to set fires comes in handy. Because on the back of that wind, rides a mysterious and deadly creature that only Daniel can understand – and stop.
Author David Blair is a graduate of Grangeville High School and the University of Idaho. Find his book at Amazon.com or BarnesandNoble.com.
