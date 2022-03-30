GRANGEVILLE — “The board asked me to clarify the clerk position,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the March 21 regular meeting. “There was worry when Becky [Hogg] was no longer doing that job, we didn’t remove any of her pay.”

Fiske explained that about 20 years ago, Hogg was asked to help out as board clerk. She continued in that position as part of “other duties as assigned, selected each year by the board during its officer elections to continue.

“When I switched Polly [Hagen, district office administrative assistant] into the clerk position last year, it was because Becky’s job demands had become so demanding,” he explained, adding the onslaught of COVID dollars to keep track of has been “huge.”

“Neither Becky nor Polly ever received extra pay for this added duty,” Fiske said.

He told the board with the size of the district, “as the board moves ahead with some of its new initiatives,” they should consider designating a different clerk. Both Hogg and Hagen work full-time jobs in the district office aside from the clerk post.

