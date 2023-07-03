KAMIAH — The Community Food Pantry in Kamiah is looking for reliable volunteers to help give out food on Fridays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., located in the Community Presbyterian Church at 620 7th Street. Call Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395 if you can help one or more Fridays per month.
