BUTTE, Mont. — The Grangeville High football team has playoff hopes for the fall, and like most football powerhouses, they’ve put in some time already this summer.
The squad traveled to Butte, Mont. last week for its summer camp. They earned a bit of recognition for lineman Zach Forsmann, who brought home the camp’s award for offensive and defensive linemen.
“It went very well,” GHS head coach Jeff Adams told the Free Press last Friday, June 14, citing improvements due to coaching changes as well as defensive highlights. “We are very young and our sophomores and freshmen stepped up and played with very large schools. In Grangeville fashion, they never backed down a bit.”
Adams favorably mentioned several other players for their showing at camp: Colyn Goeckner, Kyle Frei, Bladen Farmer and Isaac Dewey, who, like Forsmann, stood out especially in the one-on-one linemen drills.
One of the sophomores who stepped up — Jared Lindsley — did so after record-setting quarterback Tescher Harris took a knee injury.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Adams said of the injury, which he said is likely just a sprain, “but he’s going to get it checked out.”
Harris raised the Bulldogs’ single-season record for touchdown passes to 42 last fall and he may claim GHS career records this fall.
Fall practice begins Aug. 12.
Grangeville’s regular season opens with Moscow in town Aug. 30 and closes with two league games — high stakes affairs for playoff qualification in any league, amplified in the three-team CIL (Central Idaho League). This fall, Grangeville visits St. Maries Oct. 11 and hosts Orofino Oct. 18.
•
As for the coaching changes, the big one is the return of 2011 and 2015 title-winning head coach Jeff Lindsley to the sideline, where he steps in as Adams’ defensive coordinator, having helped the Bulldogs from the booth as well as in the weight room since 2016.
“It’s a pretty easy transition,” Adams said. “We’re both bigtime football junkies and it’s not like we have tons of other hobbies.”
On the practice field, Adams will no doubt miss former defensive coordinator Chad Hill, with whom he has about as long a history in football as two people could possibly have.
He said Hill will be in the mix and of tremendous help on game days.
“He’s a hell of a football coach,” Adams said. “It’s strange not to see him there, but he’ll do a lot of film breakdown...I don’t think he’ll miss a game.”
Still with the program are longtime assistants Cody Stoy and Mark Craig. They’re joined on the GHS varsity staff by Russ Lindsley (defensive tackles), Zach Nichols (defensive ends), Jeremy Zimmerman (outside linebackers) and Nate Smith (defensive backs).
