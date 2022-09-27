For the fourth year in a row, the Free Press is taking the opportunity to interview youth throughout the community. We identify these stories under the heading “Youth in Focus,” not simply because we are highlighting them, but also because their thoughts, plans, ideas and niche in their communities is, indeed, in focus. We hope you enjoy the stories that shine a light on some of our area youth and their insights, hopes and goals.

