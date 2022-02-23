GRANGEVILLE — In honor of the 19th anniversary of Jim Morlino’s film, “The War of the Vendée,” the movie will be shown at The Blue Fox Theater on Grangeville’s Main Street Tuesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

On April 14, sisters Mary Beth and Faustina Bowen plan to show an episode of “The Chosen,” a series based on the life of Jesus Christ. Following this, the sisters will discuss their mission of making quality movies and call for participants in their upcoming films.

