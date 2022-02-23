GRANGEVILLE — In honor of the 19th anniversary of Jim Morlino’s film, “The War of the Vendée,” the movie will be shown at The Blue Fox Theater on Grangeville’s Main Street Tuesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
On April 14, sisters Mary Beth and Faustina Bowen plan to show an episode of “The Chosen,” a series based on the life of Jesus Christ. Following this, the sisters will discuss their mission of making quality movies and call for participants in their upcoming films.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.