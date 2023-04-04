GRANGEVILLE — Hope Center presents the free showing of the movie “Lifemark,” at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17-19, 6:30 p.m. each night.

The movie is based on the true story of David, whose comfortable world is turned upside down with his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she held only once. With the encouragement of his adoptive parents, David embarks on a journey of discovery that leads to a staggering truth from his past.

The story is from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers (creators of War Room and Fireproof) and is rated PG-13 for thematic elements. The story revolves around a woman who makes a decision while in an abortion clinic; nothing shown or discussed is graphic.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments