REMINDER: The last day for filing Declarations of Candidacy with the Idaho County Clerk is Friday, March 13 by 5 p.m.
These positions are open: All Political Party Precinct Committeemen, Commissioner District 1 (4 year term), Commissioner District 2 (2 year term), Sheriff, and Prosecuting Attorney.
The deadline for filing for all State positions is also Friday, March 13. Declarations for State positions are filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
ALSO, the last day to change your party affiliation is Friday, March 13 unless you are unaffiliated. Unaffiliated voters can change affiliation up to Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.