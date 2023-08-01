GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Foundation director Kristi Brooks reported the thrift store recently celebrated its 21st anniversary.
“It had its highest gross year. The 21-year total is almost a million,” she said.
She said in the past few months the foundation has financed a defibrillator, newborn hearing device and scope sterilizer for the hospital.
