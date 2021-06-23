RIGGINS — You are challenged to a cornhole tournament, silent auction and dessert auction on Saturday, July 17, to help Sierra Bovey fund her way to the National Fine Arts Festival in Orlando, Florida, at which she will be performing American Sign Language. The Tournament will begin at 10 a.m., entry fee is $25 per team. The Silent Auction and the quilt raffle will be announced following the tournament. If you have a cornhole set to loan, items for the silent auction, or want to make a dessert for the auction, or want information contact Bruce or Sarah Bovey at 208-628-4164.
