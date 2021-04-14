COTTONWOOD — Funding for The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude renovation project came from 12 grants totaling $58,764 including those from the Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Humanities Council, Avista Foundation, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Inc., and Northwest Farm Credit Services. In addition, donations of $16,653 came from 86 individuals.
Volunteers donated more than 2,100 hours to the project with an estimated value of these hours at $66,000. Key volunteers include Keith Petersen, former Idaho State Historian, author and recipient of the Esto Perpetua Award for distinguished service to Idaho history; his wife, Mary Reed, also a history and museum expert and recipient of the Esto Perpetua Award; and Grangeville’s Mary Jahn, a graphic designer (Jahn Studio Graphics) who created much of the signage in the museum.
The museum, located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, is open year-round Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of July 4, Thanksgiving and the day after, Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Eve and Day. Admission for adult is $6; for students ages 7-17, $3; and children 6 and younger are free. Classroom tours (public, private and home-school) are encouraged. Call ahead at 208-962-2050. Log onto www.historicalmuseumatstgertrude.
A gift shop is attached to the museum and includes a variety of items handmade by the monastery sisters as well as friends of the monastery, a vast collection of local history books and religious items, as well as T-shirts and other gifts.
