A spaghetti feed fundraiser to help fund travel expenses will be held at the Kamiah Nazarene Church on Friday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner has a minimum donation of $10. Students will also provide a quizzing demo so that those in attendance can have a feel for how the competition is structured. The community is invited to attend. If possible, RSVP to Mandee Osborn at deeoncountryhill@gmail.com to help the group anticipate how many guests to plan for.

