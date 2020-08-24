Parent meeting and sign-ups for middle school girls basketball will be Aug. 31 at 6:00 p.m. in the community room at GEMS. All incoming seventh graders and eighth graders are welcome. Incoming seventh graders must have a physical. The first practice will be Sept. 1, 3:30-5 p.m. at the GEMS big gym. Contact Michelle Barger, 208-983-8005.
Most Popular
Articles
- T-storm strikes Idaho County, ignites fires near Mt. Idaho Grade, Red River Hot Springs
- Lost in the wilderness, Wolfe was at peace with creation
- Firefighters checked Mt. Idaho Grade-area threat within 200 yards of homes
- Thunderstorm strikes Idaho County; fires ignite near Mt. Idaho Grade, Red River Hot Springs
- MVSD resolves not to pay dependent insurance premiums for teachers, staff
- 25 new fires reported on forest; efforts continue on Shissler, Transfer fires
- County fair opens today
- Reclaim Idaho forced to suspend signature drive
- Shissler Fire at 770 acres; public meeting Friday night at Red River
- Prairie Home Care, LLC
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- GEMS girls basketball meeting set Aug. 31
- New Meadows’ Mayor has resigned
- Avista customers in Elk City, Dixie, Red River to experience a planned power outage Aug. 26
- Closures near Copeland Fire for public safety
- Idaho will stay in Stage 4; Gov. Little highlights Idaho Foodbank and partners
- Shissler Fire at 770 acres; public meeting Friday night at Red River
- 25 new fires reported on forest; efforts continue on Shissler, Transfer fires
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.