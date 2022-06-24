2nd Hand Treasures Thrift Store image
Contributed image

Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Located in Fenn

Call 208-983-5549

Proceeds benefit St. John Bosco Academy.

