A&A Septic Service Since 1996 Oct 10, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Septic pumping and Portable toilet rentals.Free inspections at time of service upon request. Call: Toll free 1-877-445-0300; or 208-476-9143 Owners: Russ and Carolyn Ford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution. Subscribe or contribute Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo sets of human remains found along Selway River; indentification pendingRegion 2 public health meeting focuses on COVID communication concernsGHS seeks homecoming opponent as St. Maries boys out with covidIdaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation reportMary Ann Solberg, 87, GrangevilleCalifornia motorcyclist dies in Magruder Road accidentIdaho County sees COVID cases double with NICI outbreakFree virtual broadband series to help Idaho’s rural communitiesElk City gains ground in school improvementLawmakers call on Panhandle Health District to rescind Kootenai Co. mask mandate Images Videos CommentedLETTER: Responsibility for current situation lies with the highest office of our country (2)Vernon Ernest Fincher, 96, McCall (2)LETTER: We all need more of these doses of normal (2)LETTER: Until you work to protect the unborn, you are not like me (1)Ulmer, Zechmann face off for Idaho County Sheriff position (1)Mary Ann Solberg, 87, Grangeville (1) Featured Advertisers Cook and Sons Construction Cross Continuous Gutters HBS Concrete Repair Arnzen Building Construction Stuivenga Vessey Turners Inc Holcomb Construction Mark Thomas Construction Professional Realty Services Bulletin Latest News True Life North Coaching Concierge for Advisors Backroad Graphics Burly's United Country Real Estate Summit Funding Inc. GoBidToday.com St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals’ Physical and Occupational Therapy News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Oct 10 Rosary Rally set for Cottonwood, Oct. 10 Sat, Oct 10, 2020 Oct 10 Public Square Rosary Rally on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Kamiah Sat, Oct 10, 2020 Oct 10 High school rodeo relocated to Border Days Arena, Oct. 10-11 Sat, Oct 10, 2020 Oct 11 High school rodeo relocated to Border Days Arena, Oct. 10-11 Sun, Oct 11, 2020 Oct 14 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Six-week shoot at Cottonwood Gun Club starts Oct 14 Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 15 Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15 Thu, Oct 15, 2020 Oct 16 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Oct 16, 2020 Oct 17 Ridge Runner Fire Department annual meeting set for Oct. 17 Sat, Oct 17, 2020 Oct 20 Pesticide recertification webinar series starts Oct. 20 Tue, Oct 20, 2020 Oct 21 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Oct 21 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Oct 23 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Oct 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.