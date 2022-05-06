A&A Septic Service logo

Septic pumping and portable toilet rentals. Free inspections at time of service upon request.

Russ and Carolyn Ford, owners

Orofino, ID

Call 208-476-9143

Toll Free 1-887-445-0300

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments