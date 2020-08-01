Absolute Beauty offers:
- Massage
- Pedicures
- Spray Tanning
- Eyelash Extensions
- Gel Manicures
- Two Varieties of Gel Extensions
402 King St. Suite B, Cottonwood, ID
Call: 208-640-4645
Owned by Megan Lorentz, Licensed and Certified
