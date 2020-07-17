Ace Home Center is a complete hardware store which also offers paint, lawn and garden supplies, plumbing, tools, electrical, pet food and supplies, RV. sporting goods, propane, cleaning supplies, housewares, wild bird feeding supplies and more. They also carry building supplies and do glass cutting, pipe cutting and threading.
Open seven days a week! Stop by for friendly, helpful service!
Hours: Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
139 East Main, Grangeville
Call: 208-983-0933
