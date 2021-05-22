Ace Home Center staff 2021 photo

Front: Marilee, Juli, Karin and JJ. Middle: Sue, Fran, Rachel, Brandon and Bill. Back: Barbara, Larry, Roy, Paul and Jerry. Not pictured – Mark.

Ace Home Center is a complete hardware store which also offers paint, lawn and garden supplies, plumbing, tools, electrical, pet food and pet supplies, RV, sporting goods, propane, cleaning supplies, housewares, wild bird feed & accessories, building supplies and more. We also provide services such as glass cutting, screen repair, and pipe cutting/threading.

For friendly, helpful service, stop in at Ace Home Center, 139 East Main, Grangeville or call 208-983-0933.

Open 7 days a week! Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments