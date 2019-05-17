Adkison Mini Storage has two convenient locations in Grangeville. The office is at its original location: 616 East South St., Grangeville.
Drive-up access and a variety of unit sizes are available. Adkison offers online bill pay and 24-hour access.
Call 208-983-0452 or visit www.adkisonministorage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.