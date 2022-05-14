24-hour access! 2 convenient locations!

Office located at 616 East South St., Grangeville, ID

Call 208-983-0452

Drive-up access and a variety of unit sizes available. Online bill pay.

www.adkisonministorage.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments