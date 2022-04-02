Aloha Laundry

Carolyn and Bob Haning, owners

Open daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Call: 208-983-6392

Offering:

  • New whirlpool
  • Coin operated washers and dryers
  • Same day drop off service
  • Large machines for comforters and sleeping bags
  • Sitting area with large screen TV
  • Exercise Equipment
  • Free Coffee
  • Snack Machines
  • Free Wi-Fi

817 Cunningham, Grangeville, ID

