Aloha Laundry, owned by Carolyn and Bob Haning, offers new Whirlpool coin-operated washers and dryers. Large machines are available for comforters and sleeping bags. Same-day drop off service available.
Aloha Laundry also has:
- Free WiFi
- Sitting area with large screen tv
- Exercise equipment
- Free coffee
- Snack machines
Aloha Laundry, located at 817 Cunningham in Grangeville, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 208-983-6392.
