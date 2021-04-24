Aloha Laundry

- New Whirlpool Coin Operated Washers and Dryers
- Same day drop off service
- Large machines for comforters and sleeping bags
- Free Wi-Fi
- Sitting Area with Large Screen TV, Exercise Equipment, Free Coffee and Snack Machines.
Open Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
817 Cunningham, Grangeville, ID
208-983-6392
