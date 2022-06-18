American Freedom Defense 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Offering:

  • Firearms training
  • Bulk ammo
  • Enhanced CWP classes

Jim and Amy Gorges

Greencreek, ID

Call 208-935-5734

amfdefense@gmail.com or amfreedomdefense.org

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments