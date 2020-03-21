AMJA Fencing Mar 21, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Free Estimate: Call Jesus Ramirez at 208-983-0387Specializing in Livestock and Residential Fencing.20+ years of experienceFamily based business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor Little addresses Idahoan coronavirus concerns as state reports ninth case40 congressmen voted against the coronavirus aid package. An Idaho lawmaker was one of themStores empty, schools closing, business slowing: What does the coronavirus mean to Idahoans?Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation reportIdaho’s total coronavirus cases now at 23Update: Cottonwood council to declare local emergency; four cities in county already operating under disaster declarationIdaho County District CourtFirst case of COVID-19 in Idaho Panhandle has been confirmedNew recommendations by Idaho governor say avoid social gatherings more than 10 peoplePublic health issues updated guidance for mass gatherings, public events Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Advertisers SMHC - 3x5 - GENERIC - 03-20 GoBidToday - Live -Online 300x250 Jonathan Rich - SENIOR - 3x3 - 45-19 Green Acres - GENERIC 300x250 - 07-20 Les Schwab - 2x2 08-20 Quality - 3x5 - Platinum gold silver - 38-19 Bulletin Latest News The Trails Clearwater Barns Nelson Family Dentistry Hometown Auto & Ag, Inc. Northwest Farm Credit Services Killgore Adventures Red's Cafe Clearwater Electrolysis LLC News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Mar 21 “Intro to Shooting” for ladies only, set for Mar. 21 Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21 Postponed: Little Princess Tea Party Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21 Extreme Adventure Club activities open to local kids Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21 Spaghetti Feed and Auction Fund-raiser Saturday, set for Mar. 21 Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 22 Women’s Group on tap, set for Mar. 22 Sun, Mar 22, 2020 Mar 24 Medicare workshop with Idaho SHIBA representative, set for Mar. 24 Tue, Mar 24, 2020 Mar 24 UYLC to have a free, alcohol prevention presentation, set for Mar. 24 Tue, Mar 24, 2020 Mar 25 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 25 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 25 Canceled: LCSC Outreach Classes canceled/postponed Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 25 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 26 Kindergarten registration set for GEMS, Mar. 26-27 Thu, Mar 26, 2020 Mar 27 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Mar 27, 2020 Mar 27 Canceled: ‘Them Were the Days’ in Grangeville Fri, Mar 27, 2020 Mar 28 Canceled: “Them Were the Days,” in Kooskia Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Mar 28 ‘Mardi Gras’ benefit set for Mar. 28 Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Mar 31 Registration deadline for Nez Perce National Historical Park’s 2020 speaker series, Mar. 31 Tue, Mar 31, 2020 Apr 1 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 1 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 1 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 1 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 1, 2020 Apr 3 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 3, 2020 Apr 3 Master Gardner classes set for April 3 in Grangeville, register by Mar. 30 Fri, Apr 3, 2020
