Anderson Aeromotive, Inc. 2021 photo

Bottom Row (L-R): Jake Kennedy, John Cline, Randy Wix, Ryan Denuit, Dave Morton, Ray Kaufmann, Johnny McGol-drick, Richard Glover, Vincent Lewis, Dave Stewart, Eric Oleson, Roy Day, Albert Lindstrom, Terry Wood, Ray Anderson-OWNER, Madelyn Anderson-OWNER, Heather Morris, Kathrine Miller and Dennis Wolfe. Stairs: Tim Dalgliesh, Phillip Smith, Dave Ormond, Todd Bledsoe, Michael Kretschmer, Patrick Conley, Gerald Tufts and Eric Jordan. Not Present: Jim Anderson, Tom Jacobs, Kurt Pullen, Dave George and Shane Wood.

Specializing in radial engine overhaul and repair, Anderson Aeromotive, Inc. is owned and operated by Ray and Madelyn Anderson. They employ 25 full-time mechanics. The business is known around the world from the U.S. to Canada, Alaska, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and many more and is located at 824 North D Street in Grangeville.

Find us on the web at: www.andersonaeromotive.net

