Since 2007, Kim Peterson, owner of Aqua Jet, uses abrasive water jet cutting and machining to cut any flat or semi-flat material. Suitable materials include: steel, aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, rubber, copper, brass and stone. We can maintain very tight tolerances with no heat distortion.
Aqua Jet specializes in artwork, decorative signs, furnishings, custom names and/or numbers out of metal or stone. We also offer powdercoating on metal parts and projects. We have built custom tables for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the North American Wild Sheep Foundation. Aqua Jet can also cut industrial parts, small or large quantities.
93 Hwy 95 N, Grangeville
Website: www.aquajetcustom.com for a sampling of our custom work.
208-983-0203
