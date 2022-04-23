Arnzen's Family Pharmacies logo

Arnzen's Family Pharmacies.

 Contributed graphic

Three convenient locations to serve your needs!

  • Prescriptions
  • Health and beauty
  • Gifts and cards
  • Toys and games
  • Electronics
  • Photo printing kiosk

Kamiah Drug Store

318 Main Street, Kamiah

Call 208-935-2301

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.kamiahdrug.com

Arnzen Drug

429 Main Street, Cottonwood

Call 208-962-3401

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

www.arnzendrug.com

Glenwood Pharmacy

1105 Michigan Avenue, Orofino

Call 208-476-3600

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.glenwoodpharmacy.com 

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments