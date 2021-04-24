Avista 2021 photo

Back Row, L-R: Ryan Witters-Journeyman Lineman, Justin Ruark-Journeyman Lineman, Nick Slichter-Journeyman Lineman, Ken Straw-Local Rep, Kamiah, Kooskia, Stites areas. Front Row, L-R: Patrick Hagen-Grangeville Operations Manager, Mike Thomas-Local Rep Orofino area, Eric Robie-Local Rep Grangeville to Elk City, Holly Cox, Dispatcher. NOT SHOWN: Kingsley “Chad” Steinbruecker-Local Rep Orofino to Pierce areas, and John Schmidt-Local Rep for Grangeville, Cottonwood, Craigmont, Nezperce & Winchester areas, Kevin Vopat-Foreman.

Energy for life.

Your local Avista team is always working to bring you safe, efficient and reliable power. Manage your account at myavista.com.

201 E. Main Street, Grangeville

