Back Row, L-R: Ryan Witters-Journeyman Lineman, Justin Ruark-Journeyman Lineman, Nick Slichter-Journeyman Lineman, Ken Straw-Local Rep, Kamiah, Kooskia, Stites areas. Front Row, L-R: Patrick Hagen-Grangeville Operations Manager, Mike Thomas-Local Rep Orofino area, Eric Robie-Local Rep Grangeville to Elk City, Holly Cox, Dispatcher. NOT SHOWN: Kingsley “Chad” Steinbruecker-Local Rep Orofino to Pierce areas, and John Schmidt-Local Rep for Grangeville, Cottonwood, Craigmont, Nezperce & Winchester areas, Kevin Vopat-Foreman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.