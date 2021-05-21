B&B Bargain 2020

Wyatt and Brain Perry (owner).

Buy, sell, trade, pawn.

Offering:

  • New & Used Furniture
  • Appliances
  • Antiques
  • Tools
  • Rifles
  • Hand Guns
  • Fireproof Gun Safes
  • Ammunition
  • Camping Equipment
  • and More

104 E. South St. Grangeville

208-983-0381

