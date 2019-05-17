B&R Sales and Service, located at 402 Main St., Cottonwood, is your heating stove specialist for home and shop.
Featuring:
- Oil-Toyotomi & Kuma
- Wood - Kuma, Enviro & Breckwell
- Propane - Rinnai, Kingsman, Enviro & ADP shop heaters
- Pellet - Breckwell & Enviro
We also offer:
- Stove pipe & chimney systems
- Hearth pads & accessories
- Ash vacuums
Call 208-962-7381 or 888-962-7381
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.