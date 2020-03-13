Baker Truck Service has been hauling products throughout the Pacific Northwest region for more than 50 years. They specialize in chips, logs, and flatbed hauling.
407 North C. St., Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-1360
Office hours: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
