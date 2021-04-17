Everything you need for the perfect get away! All of the restaurants and shops in Grangeville are less than a mile away. We are also a short drive to many outdoor activities such as Hells Canyon, Lewis & Clark, whitewater river rafting, jet boat tours, museums, fishing, hunting, bird watching, hiking, biking, sightseeing, and much more!
Come and stay at the Bear Den RV Resort and see why everyone is raving about Northern Idaho.
Look for the Bear Den in Grangeville, ID at the junction of HWY 95 & Fish Hatchery Road (MP 239). That’s just a 1 mile South West of Main Street.
Online: www.beardenrv.com
Call: 208-983-0140
