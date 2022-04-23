Beer: 30 Taproom logo

Beer: 30 Taproom.

 Contributed logo

Offering:

  • Craft Beers
  • Ciders
  • Wines
  • Growlers
  • 16 taps
  • Kombucha
  • Huckleberry Pepsi
  • +/- 250 Cans & Bottles
  • Beer Sales to-Go!
  • Outside Patio (Weather Permitting)
  • Non-Smoking

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 1:30-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 2-10 p.m.; Sunday 2-7 p.m.; closed Mondays. Hours are subject to change.

212 Fir St., Kamiah, ID

Call 208-816-2438

Find on Facebook at @ClearwaterBrewingCo & @Beer:30taproom

