Front: Somerann Martinez, Darri Cadwallader. 2nd Row: Judy Whitbeck, Misty Johnson, Chris Altman, Gordon Webster, Mike Jensen, Damien Giles, Ryan Forth. 3rd: Jack Wilson, Clint Wilson, Kyler Way, Phillip Spencer, Jason Giles, Dan McIntire, Harvey McCain, Ivan Jones. 4th: Brian Webster, Chad Biebow, Justin Dreadfulwater, Lonnie Keeler. Not Pictured: Ethan Gates and Joe Raga in Grangeville and Tracy Moore in Nezperce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.