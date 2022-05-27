The Blue Fox Theater is a historic cinema. First known as The Mission Revival theater, it was built in 1929 and opened on May 2, 1930. The theater's neon-lit marquee was added in 1940. The theater continues to show films 7 days a week and is still owned by the Wagner family, which has owned the building since the 1930s. The Blue Fox Theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 30, 1999.
The Blue Fox Theater is located at 116 W. Main St. in Grangeville. 208-983-1370. Visit the Blue Fox Theatre online at bluefoxtheater.com.
