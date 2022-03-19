Offering:

  • Coffee
  • Smoothies
  • Frappuccinos
  • Mochas
  • Breakfast Sandwiches
  • Soft Pretzels
  • Hot Dogs
  • Soft Serve Ice Cream

Homemade Baked Goods:

  • Breads
  • Muffins
  • Berry Crumble
  • Cinnamon Rolls

Just north of Riggins on Hwy 95; 271 Hwy 95, Lucille, ID

Open - Winter Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open - Summer Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

