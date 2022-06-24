Brown Family Vision 2022 photo

(L-R) Brittny, Erin, Dr. Brown, Brandy and Sarah.

 Contributed photo

Come see us for...

  • Eye examinations
  • Foreign body removal
  • Eye emergencies
  • Cataract and Lasik post op. care
  • Glasses
  • Contacts
  • Sunglasses

We has state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose (and manage): Glaucoma, infections of the eye or eyelids, cataracts, macular degeneration, dry eyes, corneal foreign bodies, follow-up on laser and cataract surgeries, many other eye and retinal conditions.

208-983-2020

622 W. North Street, Grangeville

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Fridays

www.brownfamilyvision.com

Find us on Facebook

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments