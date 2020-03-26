Brown Family Vision

A member of the American Optometric Association.
Come see us for:
- Eye examinations
- Foreign body removal
- Eye emergencies
- Cataract and Lasik post op. care
- Glasses
- Contacts
- Sunglasses
We have state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose (and manage):
- Glaucoma
- Infections of the eye and eyelid
- Cataracts
- Macular degeneration
- Dry eyes
- Corneal foreign bodies
- Follow-up on Laser and Cataract surgeries
- and Many other eye and retinal conditions
622 W. North St., Grangeville, ID
Monday-Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Call 983-2020
Visit us online at: www.brownfamilyvision.com
Find us on Facebook.
