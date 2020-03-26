Brown Family Vision

L-R: Brandy Brown, Dr. Joel Brown, Sarah, Shalene, and Erin.

A member of the American Optometric Association.

Come see us for:

  • Eye examinations
  • Foreign body removal
  • Eye emergencies
  • Cataract and Lasik post op. care
  • Glasses
  • Contacts
  • Sunglasses

We have state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose (and manage): 

  • Glaucoma
  • Infections of the eye and eyelid
  • Cataracts
  • Macular degeneration
  • Dry eyes
  • Corneal foreign bodies
  • Follow-up on Laser and Cataract surgeries
  • and Many other eye and retinal conditions

622 W. North St., Grangeville, ID

Monday-Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Call 983-2020

Visit us online at: www.brownfamilyvision.com

Find us on Facebook.

