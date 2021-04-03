Brown Family Vision 2021 photo

L-R: Brittny, Erin, Dr. Brown, Brandy and Sarah.

Come see us for:

  • Eye examinations
  • Foreign body removal 
  • Eye emergencies
  • Cataract or Lasik post op. care
  • Glasses
  • Contacts
  • Sunglasses

We have state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose (and manage): 

  • Glaucoma
  • Infections of the eye and eyelids
  • Cataracts
  • Macular degeneration 
  • Dry eyes
  • Corneal foreign bodies
  • Follow-up on laser and cataract surgeries
  • And many other eye and retinal conditions

Call: 208-983-2020

622 W. North Street, Grangeville

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Closed Fridays

Find us online: www.brownfamilyvision.com

Find us on Facebook.

