Come see us for:
- Eye examinations
- Foreign body removal
- Eye emergencies
- Cataract or Lasik post op. care
- Glasses
- Contacts
- Sunglasses
We have state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose (and manage):
- Glaucoma
- Infections of the eye and eyelids
- Cataracts
- Macular degeneration
- Dry eyes
- Corneal foreign bodies
- Follow-up on laser and cataract surgeries
- And many other eye and retinal conditions
Call: 208-983-2020
622 W. North Street, Grangeville
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Closed Fridays
Find us online: www.brownfamilyvision.com
Find us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.