Brown Family Vision, located at 622 W. North St. in Grangeville, offers eye examinations, foreign body removal, eye emergencies, cataract and Lasik post operative care, glasses, contacts and sunglasses.
We have state of the art equipment that allows us to diagnose and manage:
- glaucoma
- infections of the eye and eyelids
- cataracts
- macular degeneration
- dry eyes
- corneal foreign bodies
- follow-up on Laser and cataract surgeries
- many other eye and retinal conditions
Call 208-983-2020.
Brown Family Vision is a member of the American Optometric Association.
Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit www.brownfamilyvision.com or Brown Family Vision's Facebook page.
