Bud's

Front: (L-R) Derreck, John and Koleen (Owners), Nikol, Dustin. Middle: Mike, Ian, Lee, Kyle, and Shayla. Back: Justin, Colton, Damian, and Micah. Not pictured: Don.

Specializing in new and pre-owned Polaris, Can-am, Ski-Doo, and Stihl products. 

We offer repair services, parts and accessories at the store, as well as a large selection of Klim, 509, FXR, and FLY riding gear. 

106 Airport Rd. - 1 mile south of Cottonwood, ID on HWY 95.

Open: Monday-Friday 9AM - 6PM; Saturday 9AM - Noon

Call: 208-962-3211

Find us online at: www.budspowersports.com

Follow us on Facebook to see new products and special deals.

